Shortlist announced for awards to highlight the best in business in Wyre

Almost 90 businesses from a wide selection of sectors are set to compete for the titles in the 2018 Wyre Business Awards.
Judges have completed their deliberations and the shortlist for the finals has been announced with winners to be presented with a specially designed trophy from John Ditchfield of glass sculptors Glasform.
The awards ceremony will take place on November 29 at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood with BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Sally Naden will be co-hosting and presenting the awards on the night along with Chief Executive of Wyre Council, Garry Payne.
The aim is to shine the spotlight on Wyre and the wealth of businesses operating in the area.
During the evening, a special recognition award will be presented.
The recipient has been chosen by Wyre Council chief executive, Garry Payne, while while the Wyred Up Business Network board will choose the winner of the Wyre business of the year awards from among the short-listed entries.
Councillor Michael Vincent, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It’s our fifth year and it’s going to be the biggest and best event yet.
“Wyre represents businesses of all shapes and sizes and we want to showcase those and support you in celebrating in the biggest business event in Wyre.”
The nominees in full:
NEW BUSINESS START - UP OF THE YEAR:
Charlie James Pie and Mash
Dalvi’s Fine Indian Cuisine
Danceabled
Diamond Dog Walking and Pet Services
Dot on Pots
Lancashire Business Owners Network
Log Cabin Café
Lone Rook
Play Chest
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Abbotts Chocolates
Blackpool Skip Hire Ltd
Diamond Dog Walking and Pet Services
Jelly Media
Logic Scaffolding
MOY Vets
On - Site Kitchen Rentals
Play Chest
Spa on the Breck
The Cheesecake Emporium
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD:
Broomheads Estate Agents
Builders Supplies (West Coast)
Lancashire Business Owners Network
Samson Containers
CIVIL SOCIETY AWARD OF THE YEAR:
Danceabled
Fleetwood Rotary
The Growing Club
UR Potential CIC
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR:
Clement Dickens and Son Ltd
Coastal Child and Adult Therapeutic Services Ltd - CCATS
MOY Vets
DIGITAL, CREATIVE AND MEDIA AWARD:
Farm Creative
Jelly Media
Little Things to Cherish
YMCA Fylde Coast
OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN BUSINESS:
Danceabled
Devonshire Blinds
Hookers Baits
Kusuz Silver Jewellery
Sunshine for the Soul
GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Blackpool Skip Hire Ltd
Sunshine for the Soul
Sustainable Energy Systems
PROFESSIONAL FIRM OF THE YEAR :
PHH Solicitors
The Mortgage Factory
MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR :
Devonshire Blinds
On-site Kitchen Rentals
Samson Containers
The Cheesecake Emporium
The Little Blue Hen Soap Crafting Company
GROWTH BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Glazey Days Ltd
Harper Stoves Ltd
Hooker Baits
Kusuz Silver Jewellery
Levity Crop Science
PHH Solicitors
The Mortgage Factory
RETAILER OF THE YEAR:
Devonshire Blinds
Fleetwood Beach Kiosk
Kusuz Silver Jewellery
Pilling Pet Supplies Ltd
Spa on the Breck
RURAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR :
Broomheads Estate Agents
Cowley Construction
Daisy Clough Nurseries
Farm Creative
MOY Vets
Myerscough College and University Centre
CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Clement Dickens and Son Ltd
Cowley Construction
Harpers Stove Ltd
gic Scaffolding
HEALTHIEST BUSINESS OF THE YEAR :
Lone Rook
The Little Blue Hen Soap Crafting Company
EXPORTER OF THE YEAR:
Samson Containers
Levity Crop Science
SERVICE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Daisy Clough Nurseries
Diamond Dog Walking and Pet Services
Fleetwood Beach Kiosk
Hardman McNeal
Lone Rook
On-site Kitchen Rentals
Sustainable Energy Systems
The Mortgage Factory
INNOVATION BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:
Blackpool Skip Hire Ltd
Fleetwood Beach Kiosk
Jelly Media
Levity Crop Science
Play Chest
The Cheesecake Emporium