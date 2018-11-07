Shortlist announced for awards to highlight the best in business in Wyre

Almost 90 businesses from a wide selection of sectors are set to compete for the titles in the 2018 Wyre Business Awards.

Judges have completed their deliberations and the shortlist for the finals has been announced with winners to be presented with a specially designed trophy from John Ditchfield of glass sculptors Glasform.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 29 at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood with BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Sally Naden will be co-hosting and presenting the awards on the night along with Chief Executive of Wyre Council, Garry Payne.

The aim is to shine the spotlight on Wyre and the wealth of businesses operating in the area.

During the evening, a special recognition award will be presented.

The recipient has been chosen by Wyre Council chief executive, Garry Payne, while while the Wyred Up Business Network board will choose the winner of the Wyre business of the year awards from among the short-listed entries.

Councillor Michael Vincent, Portfolio Holder for Planning and Economic Development, said: “It’s our fifth year and it’s going to be the biggest and best event yet.

“Wyre represents businesses of all shapes and sizes and we want to showcase those and support you in celebrating in the biggest business event in Wyre.”



The nominees in full:

NEW BUSINESS START - UP OF THE YEAR:

Charlie James Pie and Mash

Dalvi’s Fine Indian Cuisine

Danceabled

Diamond Dog Walking and Pet Services

Dot on Pots

Lancashire Business Owners Network

Log Cabin Café

Lone Rook

Play Chest



SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Abbotts Chocolates

Blackpool Skip Hire Ltd

Diamond Dog Walking and Pet Services

Jelly Media

Logic Scaffolding

MOY Vets

On - Site Kitchen Rentals

Play Chest

Spa on the Breck

The Cheesecake Emporium



CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AWARD:

Broomheads Estate Agents

Builders Supplies (West Coast)

Lancashire Business Owners Network

Samson Containers



CIVIL SOCIETY AWARD OF THE YEAR:

Danceabled

Fleetwood Rotary

The Growing Club

UR Potential CIC



EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR:

Clement Dickens and Son Ltd

Coastal Child and Adult Therapeutic Services Ltd - CCATS

MOY Vets



DIGITAL, CREATIVE AND MEDIA AWARD:

Farm Creative

Jelly Media

Little Things to Cherish

YMCA Fylde Coast



OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN BUSINESS:

Danceabled

Devonshire Blinds

Hookers Baits

Kusuz Silver Jewellery

Sunshine for the Soul



GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Blackpool Skip Hire Ltd

Sunshine for the Soul

Sustainable Energy Systems



PROFESSIONAL FIRM OF THE YEAR :

PHH Solicitors

The Mortgage Factory



MANUFACTURING BUSINESS OF THE YEAR :

Devonshire Blinds

On-site Kitchen Rentals

Samson Containers

The Cheesecake Emporium

The Little Blue Hen Soap Crafting Company



GROWTH BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Glazey Days Ltd

Harper Stoves Ltd

Hooker Baits

Kusuz Silver Jewellery

Levity Crop Science

PHH Solicitors

The Mortgage Factory



RETAILER OF THE YEAR:

Devonshire Blinds

Fleetwood Beach Kiosk

Kusuz Silver Jewellery

Pilling Pet Supplies Ltd

Spa on the Breck



RURAL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR :

Broomheads Estate Agents

Cowley Construction

Daisy Clough Nurseries

Farm Creative

MOY Vets

Myerscough College and University Centre



CONSTRUCTION BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Clement Dickens and Son Ltd

Cowley Construction

Harpers Stove Ltd

gic Scaffolding



HEALTHIEST BUSINESS OF THE YEAR :

Lone Rook

The Little Blue Hen Soap Crafting Company



EXPORTER OF THE YEAR:

Samson Containers

Levity Crop Science



SERVICE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Daisy Clough Nurseries

Diamond Dog Walking and Pet Services

Fleetwood Beach Kiosk

Hardman McNeal

Lone Rook

On-site Kitchen Rentals

Sustainable Energy Systems

The Mortgage Factory



INNOVATION BUSINESS OF THE YEAR:

Blackpool Skip Hire Ltd

Fleetwood Beach Kiosk

Jelly Media

Levity Crop Science

Play Chest

The Cheesecake Emporium