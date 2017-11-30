Second success for Fylde management service

St Annes-based block managers Homestead Consultancy Services which has seen expansion of its client base in Morecambe and South Lakes has been hailed at a national awards for the second time this year.

It got highly commended for customer services at the ARMA ACE Awards, it has again been highly commended in the Residential Block Manager of the year category at the Property Week Management All Stars Awards at Grosvenor House in London.

David Bentham, managing director of Homestead said: “Sound property management makes a huge difference to costs, budgets and efficiency and makes a significant difference to the value of buildings.

"Exceptional property managers and the contacts and partners they bring with them are instrumental in fulfilling asset obligations towards both landlords and tenants. Good management will constantly innovate and bring novel and better ways to maximise the value of homes and investments.

The awards are recognition of all of this and of the key role property managers and their partners play in keeping the buoyant property sector on a steady course.”