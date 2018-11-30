Second award for Fylde coast spa

Just weeks after being named the Best Spa in the North West at the Professional Beauty Awards, The SPA Hotel at Ribby Hall Village has scooped another accolade.

The Wrea Green venue was named Best UK Day SPA in the national Good Spa Guide Awards in Birmingham.

The Best UK Day SPA award was one of a handful of Readers’ Choice National Awards which were voted for by over 60,000 spa goers.

Winning the award reflects The SPA Hotel’s commitment to ensuring its daytime customers have the ultimate spa experience, whatever their length of stay.

SPA Manager Jane Tregonning said: “We’ve done so much this year to improve our Day Spa experience, investing around £0.5m to make the facilities even better.

“But even more important than that is the fact that everyone here works so hard to ensure that all our guests have an amazing experience.”

The spa has developed its “Aqua Thermal Journey”, a two-hour spa experience which takes in steam rooms, saunas, a Balinese Salt Inhalation Room, monsoon showers and a hydrotherapy pool plus outdoor Zen Garden.