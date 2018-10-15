Rural conference returns to county

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors’ annual Rural Conference is returning to Preston on November 15 to help arm the region’s rural land professionals with the knowledge to tackle future challenges post-Brexit, and leverage opportunities for growth and resilience.

The annual conference – which attracts hundreds of rural land professionals from all over the North of England – offers the chance to hear from leading authors of upcoming professional guidance notes.

Speakers at Preston’s Marriott Hotel include, John Lockhart, (Chairman at Lockhart Garratt) Philip Wilbourn (CEO of Wilbourn & Co), and Angus Hunter Smart (Partner at Wrigleys Solicitors).

Chairman of the conference, Michael Mashiter, a Land Agent and Agricultural Valuer at North West Auctions said: “Our conference will focus on key sessions that will address how we can improve, or prepare for these challenges, with research published in the last six months to help professionals mitigate any risks to their business.”

For further details or to book, visit: www.rics.org/northrural.