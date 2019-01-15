Rooftop bar approved for Blackpool pub

A Blackpool town centre pub is poised for investment after planners approved proposals for the venue which include a roof top bar.

The scheme for the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square, which is currently closed, has been given the go ahead by Blackpool Council using delegated planning powers.

The Cedar Tavern

Resort-based architect Joseph Boniface has drawn up the designs which include a roof extension to form a rooftop seating area giving customers views over the town centre.

Alterations will also be made to the existing facade to lower the sills and enlarge the three windows onto Wood Street.

The building, which dates back to the 1930s and was originally used as an insurance centre, is locally listed and sits within the town centre conservation area.

A design statement, which accompanied the application, says the town centre “currently lacks quality drinking establishments” and the aim is “to cater to a market which is currently under-represented.”

Work will include restoring parts of the facade which have been damaged over time by impact and other intervention such as signage, plastic plants and lighting.