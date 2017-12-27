Ribby Hall’s new swimming pool and spa wins four gold awards

The new swimming pool and spa provided by Leyland-based World Leisure UK for Ribby Hall Village holiday park, at Wrea Green, has won four Gold Awards at the UK Pool and Spa Awards 2017.

Founded in 2010, the awards are organised by Waterland Media, the publishers of Swimming Pool Scene and Hot Tub and Swim Spa Scene, the market-leading magazines for the combined water leisure sectors.

Opened in April this year, the new pool at Ribby Hall features new slides including a 48m interactive play slide. World Leisure also refurbished the splash pool and added an interactive aqua deck play structure, with tipping buckets and integral slides and it also installed a new sauna, steam room and showers, with all new filtration and controls.

Mark Leech, senior manager of Ribby Hall Village, said: “It’s fantastic news to have our pool win four Golds at these national awards. Two of the awards are in the Public Pool category, which celebrates innovative design and great management, while the other two are in the Project category, recognising the great job World Leisure did in delivering the project.”