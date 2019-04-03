Retirement bungalows plan revealed for Blackpool site

Revised plans to build a retirement complex on land at Marton Moss have been lodged with Blackpool Council.

The latest scheme to redevelop the site of Brentwood House on the corner of Midgeland Road and Kitty Lane has seen the number of bungalows proposed reduced from 23 to 19.

Town hall planners will consider the application

Designers have also produced a new layout with homes set to be grouped around three courtyards instead of around a long, narrow landscaped lake as had previously been planned.

A design statement accompanying the application says: "The scheme is designed to reflect living in a much reduced size of property in maintained grounds, which is valued by persons of this age group looking to downsize or 'right size' as it has come to be known.

"Also, the careful grouping of properties is intended to enforce a strong sense of community and camaraderie among older single people and couples living side by side with pleasant outward views from their properties to enjoy."

If the application is approved, the house and outbuildings on the land including former stables, will be demolished to make way for the redevelopment.

Access would be from Midgeland Road, with emergency access only from Kitty Lane.

The house and land, which have been empty for some time, have been purchased with a view to carrying out the redevelopment.

The previous planning application was withdrawn last December after town hall planners had recommended it be refused partly because the layout was considered to be of poor quality.

They said while the proposals would add to the town’s housing requirement, it was not enough “to outweigh the harm that would arise to the character and appearance of the area”.