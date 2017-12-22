Retailer's revamp to mark 140th year in Blackpool

A Blackpool Jewellers has celebrated its 140th year with a revamp of its shop.

Family owned jewellers, Leonard Dews has reopened its flagship store after a major renovation which took three weeks.

The name has been on the Blackpool high street for 141 years, predating even the Tower.

It has been in the Hyman family since current managing director Michael Hyman’s father bought the business in 1959.

Since taking over, the shop has grown and now occupies the original Hyman Jewellers and Leonard Dews premises.

Michael joined in 1968 and is set to celebrate his 50th anniversary in the business next year.

He said the firm specialises in watch and diamond sales, with particular focus on Patek Philippe watches, typically a ‘once in a lifetime’ purchase, customers come to Leonard Dews for a discreet, professional service, unrivalled in the area.

Michael said: “This renovation will take our store to the next level.

“I am so excited about our new collections, in particularly our new bridal offering which we truly believe is unrivalled in the north of England.

“This is not just about a new look store, this is about creating an experience for our customers. From the store, to our new website, the customer experience is continually at the forefront of everything we do.”

The refit incorporates major extension to the shop area, to accommodate a Patek Philippe in-store area and a new branded corner for Leonard Dews own bridal range.

Mr Hyman added: “Our new bridal range is called Hidden Diamonds and features hand-picked diamonds, each piece with a secret, hidden diamond.

“In today’s world, where every little thing is Instagram-able, we wanted to create something a little more discreet, something for just the couple to share.”

The revamp has also seen a diamond boutique corner, new window display, Mont Blanc watches, plus Bremont, Longines and Tissot ‘shop in shop’ areas added. An OMEGA boutique will be installed early next year.