Responsible Business Network launched in Blackpool

More than 150 people from the Fylde Coast business community and the public sector gathered for the launch of an organisation which aims to inspire young people to work towards a better future.

The Fylde Coast Responsible Business Network aims to link the world of work and business to schools more closely to show young people the opportunities and possibilities they can seize.

The breakfast gathering in the Pavilion Theatre at the Winter Gardens gave delegates food for thought with speakers which included Mark Adlestone, chairman of Beaverbrooks, which has sponsored the new network for the first two years, Steve Fogg, managing director of Shared Services at BAE Systems, Jane Cole, managing director of Blackpool Transport.

The event was hosted by Andy Charles from Business in the Community which is backing the network via the Blackpool Pride of Place partnership.

He said he was delighted with the turnout and thanked the speakers and everyone supporting the initiative which would hold its next session on November 14.

The network aims to help companies deliver social, environmental and economic sustainability in all areas of their business, stage quarterly networking events ton share best practice, help businesses achieve their social responsibility objectives and give something back to the local community.

It also aims to have volunteers go into schools to tell youngsters about the world of work and inspire them to consider careers they may not have considered.

And help long term unemployed people skill-up and find work.

Steve Fogg told how he was brought up on a council estate in Liverpool with no real idea of a career until his school got a man in from industry to teach and he was inspired to consider engineering.

“I was excited by the stories he told and ended up getting work experience at Cammel Laird which gave me focus and a whole new agenda.

“I want to give something back and change someone’s life just like mine was changed. BAE works with the Movement to Work programme, we have ambassadors going out to schools and we drive a STEM agenda. We wanted to be part of this.”

The delegates were shown a short film made at Highfield Leadership Academy with John Hooper the careers lead there on the children’s experiences of being taught about interview presentation and what it takes to hold down a job as well as the range of careers on offer.