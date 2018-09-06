Resort jeweller aims for biggest bridal showroom in the North West

One of Blackpool’s best known jewellers is set to almost double its retail floor space and create jobs.

Leonard Dews in Church Street near the Tower is aiming to create the largest bridal and fine jewellery showroom in the North West of England.

The 850 sq ft area,complete with gin and champagne bar, is set to be unveiled in May 2019.

Building work and renovations are already under way at the family-owned and run luxury jewellers, which has been serving the North West and beyond since 1877.

On top of its investment in the new development, Leonard Dews is also set to create new sales consultant roles as the retail space expands.

Set just one block back from Blackpool’s famous beach front, the retailer hopes the new showroom, formed from what was previously a tanning studio, will benefit from improved rail links to London, the extended tram system and the opening of a new conference centre in the seaside town.

Michael Hyman, owner and third generation jeweller at Leonard Dews, said: “We’re thrilled that the expansion works to almost double our retail space in Blackpool have begun.

We love Blackpool, and our long heritage here, and are delighted that we can bring investment, new jobs and hopefully new customers to the town for an exciting, and exceptional, customer experience.”

Leonard Dews hopes the new, exclusive bridal space will attract a younger audience of first-time purchasers from across Lancashire, Cumbria and further afield.

Gabrielle McNamara, Leonard Dews’ General Manager, added: “The bridal space will be set away from the in-store homes of our iconic watch and jewellery brands, creating an intimate venue for those looking to purchase their engagement rings or bridal jewellery and gifts.

“Our jewellery and watches are of the finest quality and we pride ourselves on our customer service, so our new showroom will be the ultimate finishing touch to what Leonard Dews has to offer to those in Blackpool and beyond.”

The expansion will also incorporate a new customer service department and 550 sq ft of new office space.