Record numbers of people in work, but Fylde coast picture looks flat

Record numbers of people are in work and average earnings are at their highest level for a decade, new figures reveal.

Employment increased by 79,000 in the three months to October to 32.4 million, the highest since records began in 1971.

Unemployment also increased, up by 20,000 to 1.38 million after a big increase in the number of men out of work, although the total is still 49,000 lower than a year ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

Locally the November figures also showed a mix view with the number of people claiming work age benefits stagnant.In Blackpool North and Cleveleys there were 1,625 people claiming such benefits as Universal Credit, up 0.1 per cent on the same month last year.

In Blackpool South it was 2,245, down 0.1 per cent. In Fylde there were 660 claimants down 0.1 per cent and in Lancaster and Fleetwood there were 1,415, up 0.2 per cent. Wyre and Preston North had 440 also up 0.1 per cent on last year.

The ONS also reported that UK average earnings rose by 3.3 per cent in the year to October, more than the latest inflation rate of 2.4 per cent.