Reality show was 'good for town'

The latest TV show to put Blackpool in the national spotlight has been given the stamp of approval.

Channel 5’s Bargain Loving Brits in Blackpool came to an end on Thursday after six episodes focusing on the resort’s holiday trade.

Betty Legs Diamond - aka Simon Green - in Bargain Loving Brits in Blackpool

Entertainers, hoteliers and landau operators were among those put in front of the cameras.

Now it is hoped a second series could be in the offing.

Stay Blackpool president Claire Smith, whose hotels featured on the show, said: “I think it did a good job and hopefully it will bring new people to the town.

“It was an honest reflection of Blackpool and what we do, and how it’s about having fun which is something we do really well.

“Some of the photography was also amazing, with shots across the sea and of the Tower, and I believe they do want to do a second series.”

Landau operator Ella Sinderson said she had had lots of positive feedback after appearing in episode four.

She said: “I thought it was a good representation of Blackpool and everyone came across really well.

“I think it showed a lot of the town’s character and how much people love coming here.

“We know a lot of people from the horse world all over the country, and they said they really enjoyed the programme.”

Tony Banks, of Blackpool Promotions whose hotels were also included on the show, said: “It was nice to see Blackpool portrayed in the correct light and rather than being negative, it showed all the positive things happening in the town.

“I’m hoping there will be a second series next year.”