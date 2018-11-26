Public to have a say on Blackpool Airport enterprise Zone sports area plans

A public information event will be held to discuss plans for the first phase of work at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

People can go along to South Shore Cricket Club, on Common Edge Road, on Thursday, December 6 from 2pm to 7pm to see the outlined plans the south east corner of the Enterprise Zone, around what is currently Common Edge Playing Fields.

The initial scheme will be known as Enterprise Zone Phase One and aims to deliver a range of developments including new improved sporting facilities along with a café, a small local retail element, new community spaces, a new access road, housing, employment premises and a landscaped public area.

A spokesman said: “The event will give the community an opportunity to find out more about the forthcoming planning application, including plans for the new road, how the sporting clubs that use the existing facilities will be accommodated and the new community open spaces.

“It will give people and businesses a chance to help shape and influence the proposals and speak to members of the team that will be delivering the development.”

The Enterprise Zone Masterplan was approved by both Fylde and Blackpool Council earlier this year and now detailed work on the first part of the scheme is to take place.

The Enterprise Zone aims to create 5,000 jobs over its 25 year lifetime and attract £300m investment to the 144-hectare site which straddles both Blackpool and Fylde Council areas.