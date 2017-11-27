Public to get say on Blackpool airport enterprise zone

Blackpool and the Fylde College’s Energy College will be the venue for a major public consultation event to view and discuss plans on the airport enterprise zone.

The event has been organised following Blackpool and Fylde Councils releasing a draft Masterplan for the site and private meetings with interested parties and businesses at the site.

The strategic document will set out the future development of the zone and open up its full potential.

There will be opportunities at Lancashire Energy HQ to speak to those involved in developing the Masterplan as well as those responsible for taking the development forward in the future.

People can have their say and find out more at the event from noon until 4.30pm on Friday at the Lancashire Energy HQ.

Built on the site of the former international terminal, it is being seen as a key early development within the zone and which has welcomed its first students this autumn.

The consultation closes on Thursday, December 21. The Masterplan will then be finalised before being presented to both councils for adoption in early 2018.

The 144 hectare zone came into existence in April 2016 with a programmed 25 year lifespan and aspirations to host 3,000 new jobs, secure in excess of £300m of private sector investment with more than 180 new businesses moving to the site.

It celebrated its first anniversary earlier this year and is now home to over 200 businesses and around 1,500 employees.

Coun Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone is one of the Council’s biggest projects as part of its Growth and Prosperity Programme.

“Working jointly with Fylde Council it is playing a key part in delivering Blackpool Council’s vision for jobs and growth in the area and supporting the economic ambitions of Fylde. It is important that we hear the views and thoughts of businesses, residents, stakeholders and potential investors about the future strategy for the site.”