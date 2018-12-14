Public have a say on Blackpool Airport masterplan

People living near the airport were given a chance to express their views over the ambitious changes planned for the enterprize zone.

Bosses developing the masterplan for the 144 hectare site held a public information meeting at South Shore Cricket Club on Common Edge Road to discuss issues.

Members of the public living near the border of the airport were concerned that any new industrial buildings might block out light from their homes.

Parents of children at St Nicholas Primary School , on School Road, were worried about losing the park and walk area.

They were also worried where school traffic, which currently uses spare land earmarked for housing, was going to park when construction started.

Many people fed up with traffic congestion in the area wanted to know how the new road planned for the east end of the zone would affect that.

Rob Green, Head of Enterprise Zones for Blackpool Council, said it had been a productive meeting and well attended.

He said people were looking to understand the sort of timescales for new development – how long would it be before the road opened, what would be in the sports village, how much industrial development was planned for the eastern gateway.

He said: “I believe those who attended welcomed the opportunity to engage and discuss and there were many different views expressed from strong support to concern over specific issues, but generally good support for concept of the Enterprise Zone and the benefits it will bring economically.”

On the school issues he said: “This will be taken into consideration and given that the works will be phased, we should be able to accommodate an alternative temporary park and walk site.

“This won’t be for some time yet and the existing park and walk site will not be affected initially with the building of the road.”

He added that there would be some changes to the masterplan over time including consideration to neighbouring houses had been given with space designed in to make sure light would not be a problem.

He added: “We will continue to engage and consult as we move forward.

“There is a lot more detail to be added over the next three months as we progress the outline planning application and start detailed design of the key sports village and eastern gateway road.”