Protesters out to challenge fast food proposals

Placard waving protesters staged a demonstration today to oppose plans to build a fast food restaurant close to their homes in Cleveleys.

Global giant McDonald’s plans to set up the two storey outlet on the site of the Morrisons store, based off the roundabout junction with Victoria Road West and Amounderness Way.

A decision will be made by Wyre Council planners this afternoon.

Opponents of the scheme say the new McDonald’s development will cause road problems and lead to noise issues, light pollution and possible anti-social behaviour close to their homes.

Some 200 letters of objection have been sent to Wyre, although almost 150 supporters have also written in.

The protesters staged their demonstration as councillors made a site visit.

David Taylor, 71, of Osborne Avenue, Cleveleys, says his home is adjacent to the site in question and he is unhappy over the plans.

He said: “We have lived here for 41 years and it has always been nice and quiet at night.

“This will cause noise and disruption from 6am until 11pm - it will completely transform the environment of out home.”

Mr Taylor said he was one of four opponents who would speak at the planning meeting.

The session is being held at Wyre Civic Centre.