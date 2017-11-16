Project update: Promotion prompts football club’s bid for hotel at stadium

Plans are being considered by Fylde Council for a hotel to be built inside the main stand of AFC Fylde’s stadium in Wesham.

The scheme would see a 19-bedroom development on the second floor, with the rooms arranged so 12 face the pitch, and seven face the countryside to the west.

Minor changes are also proposed to the external appearance of the stadium to provide windows to the bedrooms.

The accommodation would be accessed via the main stand entrance using either the lift or staircase, with a reception area.

There would be 20 designated hotel parking spaces in the existing car park to the north of the stadium.

Planning permission is in place for the second floor of the stand to be used as office space but that approval has never been implemented.

There is also already outline permission for a hotel on land south of the stadium, near the Aldi supermarket, but that is now unlikely to be developed and has now been earmarked for use as car parking for the football stadium.

The application has been recommended for approval by Fylde Council and was considered by its planning committee on November 8.

But a decision was deferred for further information about the parking arrangements, and it is likely to go back before the committee at its next meeting.

In their report planners say “it is likely most of the hotel’s custom will be derived from spectators of AFC Fylde’s football matches, especially in light of the club’s recent promotion to the Conference League in which games will be played against clubs from across England, with supporters travelling longer distances”.