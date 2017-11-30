Project Update: conference centre

Work has begun in preparation for a new £25m conference centre at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.



Contractors have moved onto the site off Leopold Grove, with construction due to begin in the new year.

Work underway at the rear of the Winter Gardens on Leopold Grove

The work being undertaken at the moment includes diverting utilities and repairing brickwork on the existing parts of the building.

This part of the site was formerly used as a car park and for retail use.

But the land has been cleared over the last couple of years to make way for new investment.



Blackpool has been seeking to upgrade it conference facilities for many years.

The new development will allow the Winter Gardens to host up to 7,000 delegates meaning it will be able to compete with other venues for new conference business.

This in turn will support the town’s economy through bringing in more year-round staying visitors, who will also spend money in local shops, restaurants etc.



The new conference centre is due to open in Spring 2019.



Michael Williams, managing director of the Winter Gardens, said: “The work we are doing at the moment includes repairs to the Opera House external elevations and to the Empress Ballroom northern elevation brickwork in preparation for the new building starting in January.

“We are also in the process of diverting utilities around the site, and doing some survey work ahead of piling.

“There will also be some demolition.

“It is a very exciting time and in January, piling will start in earnest and the conference centre will start to rise from the ground.”

