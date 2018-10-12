Project update: Blackpool Zoo's Hangar E to be re-roofed and repaired

Animal hospital at zoo is being re-roofed amid new kitchen bid.

What’s happening?

Millions of pounds have been pumped into Blackpool Zoo by its Spanish owner Parques Reunidos in recent years, most recently the new £5m elephant house – which has also seen a new herd of elephants arrive in the resort in the hope of one day launching a vital breeding programme.

READ MORE: Our latest project update is on Blackpool Zoo’s new elephant house



And now, work is being done to Hangar E, which dates back to when the site was the Stanley Park Aerodrome airfield.

That was used for both civilian and military flying from 1929 until 1947 – with the zoo opening in 1972.

What work is being done there?

Hangar E, which overlooks the attraction’s car park, is being re-roofed and repaired, according to documents filed with Blackpool Council.

“Where possible, Blackpool [Zoo] has found new uses for the aircraft hangars and Hangar E is used as a place where sick or [quarantined] animals can be cared for,” the papers said.

The planning application relates not to the roofing work, but to a “dilapidated brick lean-to extension”, which bosses want to knock down and re-build.

Why?

They said the move would allow them to create a “central store and food preparation area for the animals at the zoo”.

The current extension is in a “very poor condition” and “sections of brick walling and areas of the roof have collapsed”, papers said.

“The building is cordoned off as being in a dangerous condition. The condition of the building is such that demolition is considered the only viable proposition.”

What now?

No decision has been made by Blackpool Council yet, though there has been no opposition to the plans.

At present, the preparation of food for the zoo animals is being done “at various satellite locations and this arrangement has proved to be inefficient”, the attraction added.