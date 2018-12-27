PROJECT UPDATE: Blackpool Tower

A towering project to keep an icon looking tip top for visitors

What is happening?

Work is underway to carry out vital roof repairs at Blackpool Tower. The Bank Hey Street elevations of the Victorian building are shrouded in scaffolding to enable the maintenance to be done.

Who is doing the repairs?

The Grade I listed landmark – which celebrates its 125th birthday in 2019 – is owned by Blackpool Council but the repairs are being carried out by Tower operator Merlin.

What have they said about it?

Kate Shane, head of the Blackpool cluster of attractions for Merlin, said: “We have programmed it in to be done out of season so the work does not interfere with the running of the business. The roof has been maintained over the years but this will be a full-blown repair. There has been some water ingress but we monitor the whole building and we have a planned maintenance schedule.”

Which parts of the Tower are included in the project?

The roof covers the back stage area of the ballroom, the Dungeon attractions and various corridors inside the building.

How long will it take?

Work is expected to be completed around February or March time, and the Tower will operate its usual winter opening hours during the repairs ..