Port woman's business blossoms in Blackpool

The retail revolution on Church Street, Blackpool looks set to blossom further, with the opening of a flowers business.

Fleetwood florist Kate Harvey has opened Fabulous Flowers in a former wedding shop.

The new offer follows the recent opening of Beau Belles vintage clothing boutique further towards town, the Hive coffee shop and business hub and the B&M store where BHS was.

Kate has been working as a florist for more than 10 years from Fleetwood but had been looking for a suitable location in Blackpool. She said: “I opened my first shop in Fleetwood two years ago and this is my second.

“Before that I was working as a florist from home while I brought my children up.

w they are grown I have to chance to grow my business and it now employs five people.

“I had links with the Wedding Place in Church Street for some time, doing displays for weddings and then the building became available and we have sort of swapped roles. It’s a vibrant area and there is a good variety of shops along here.

“As well as the usual flowers we do weddings and events, parties photography.

“There is great demand on the Fylde coast, many events going on and after all, everyone loves to receive flowers.”

The store also has a boutique upstairs selling a range of clothing and accessories.