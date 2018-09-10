Port chef to open cafe at Fylde coast outlet

The Fleetwood shopping outlet Affinity is set to get a new cafe next month.

The cafe named @Katie’s is the first business venture for local chef Dan Waring.

Named after his daughter, Katie, he said the décor will be all inspired by her passion for dance and musical theatre.

Diners will be able to choose from a selection of artisan cakes, pastries, sandwiches, snacks and a daily range of hot and cold specials.

Company director Dan is passionate about food having spent his working life as a senior chef in the kitchens of hotels and restaurants in the UK and USA.

Now living across the harbour from Affinity Lancashire, Dan said he was delighted to be bringing his family dream to life in his adopted home town.

@Katie’s will be using local suppliers and artisan techniques to deliver delicious desserts and wholesome meals at great prices.

Dan said “We’re so excited to be opening our very own business at Affinity Lancashire. We’re regular shoppers at the outlet centre and after its rebrand we just felt this was the perfect time to make our family dream a reality.”