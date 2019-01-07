Pleasure Beach gets set to host entrepreneurs' lunch

There are as many comedians as there are courses at this year’s Lancashire Entrepreneur’s Lunch at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

The annual networking lunch at the sea side will feature comedy entertainment between the courses in it’s 17th year.

Award-winning comics will be joining host Phil Walker for the social event at Blackpool Pleasure Beach on Friday March 9 at noon.

Lunch starts with chicken liver parfait served with red onion chutney and melba toast and will be followed by a fish course which is Tiger Prawns Pil Pil served on a ciabatta with a chilli oil infusion.

Main course will be roast sirloin of beef served with a Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

Dessert will be raspberry pavlova followed by a Lancashire cheese board.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach has hosted the Lancashire Entrepreneurs Lunch for almost two decades where business owners and decision makers can meet both existing and new contacts as well as reach a wide range of suppliers from across Lancashire.

For bookings and more information call 01253 336346/336311.