Plan to improve Fylde coast roundabout moves forward

Roads bosses are preparing to host a public information session to show plans to improve traffic flow on a notoriously a busy Fylde coast road.

Highways England has posted compulsory purchase orders for small parcels of land around the Norcross roundabout on the A585.

It is the next step in the multi-million pound ongoing works to improve traffic flow on the road which links Fleetwood to the M55 at Kirkham.

The move has been welcomed by Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard. He said: “I welcome investment in the A585 and continue to push Highways England to reduce congestion and delays.

“Improvements to the A585 are vital to the economy of the North Fylde and to the success of the Hillhouse Enterprise Zone. I fought hard to secure the Poulton bypass, on which construction work is expected to begin next year, and have made clear to Highways England the importance of further work.

“The Norcross roundabout is a significant pinch point along the route and I am pleased to see work is progressing on much-needed capacity improvements.

"As part of this scheme I have asked Highways England to look at how signage can be improved to direct heavy goods vehicles away from Thornton and along Amounderness Way.

“Together with the planned northern access to Hillhouse, I hope this can make a significant difference for residents.”

Highways England said: “We are intending to hold a public information event, probably at the end of February, to advise of a scheme in development aimed at reducing congestion, reducing segregation between communities on either side of the trunk road and improving safety.

It is due to move into detailed design imminently.”