Parliament visit for women's business awards hopefuls

The Enterprise Vision Awards were flying the flag for women in business at the Houses of Parliament this week.

Tim Farron MP, showed his support for female entrepreneurs by inviting Coral Horn and a group of eight Cumbrian finalists to London.

A record number of 17 businesses from Cumbria have reached the 2018 EVA finals.

On hearing the news, Farron organised a private tour of the Houses of Parliament which included the viewing gallery of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

The MP and the EVA ladies then took tea on the terrace overlooking the Thames.

Women are being encouraged to have a voice in parliament and the finalists enjoyed an exhibition showcasing the suffragettes who won the right for women to vote in 1918.

These enterprising women are using the EVA’s as a golden opportunity to spread the word about their companies.

Business of all types and sizes were represented on the day; from crafts, to hospitality and professional services. Penningtons of Kendal took along their own special EVA’s blend of coffee and a new EVA’s gin cocktail is in the pipeline from Lancashire business Shelly’s Drinks.

The creative juices were flowing as can be attested by fellow Virgin Trains travellers, it was a lively journey.

Tim Farron said “It was a real pleasure to meet some of our brilliant Cumbrian finalists in the Enterprise Vision Awards for women in business in Parliament yesterday.

“Fingers crossed for you all in the final later this month!”.

The EVA’s attract talented business women from right across the North West.

They are one of the largest awards ceremony outside London dedicated to the success and achievements of businesswomen.

High profile guests from both the public and private sectors attend and each year thousands more entrants compete for the EVA titles. The awards ceremony will be held on Friday, September 28 at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

There are 34 Fylde Coast businesses in the finals from a total of more than 100 nominees.