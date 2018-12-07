Outline permission for Cleveleys home refused

Ambitious proposals to build a four-storey, 48-bedroom nursing home in Cleveleys have been dealt a setback.

An application for outline planning permission for the home went before planners at Wyre, under recommendation for approval, although with 16 conditions.

But councillors unanimously rejected the plans, citing concerns over its size, scale and mass, and parking issues.

The scheme, at 29-31 Coronation Road, was opposed by seven neighbours who raised similar worries, but had three letters of support.

The applicant was Mr Raj Shah of the Movern Centre in Harrow.