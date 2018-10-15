Opening date for Blackpool foods store

The Co-op is set to serve-up a new food store on Highfield Road in Blackpool following a £665,000 investment that will create eight new jobs for local people.

The new South Shore store, which will open its doors on Wednesday, will have an in-store bakery and Costa coffee dispenser.

Christoper Stott, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Blackpool, and we are really looking forward to serving the local community.

“Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.”

The store replaces the former Booths store at the site which closed in August 2015 following the opening of Booth's St Annes store.

The Co-op opening is part of the group's drive to open 100 new food stores across the country this year creating around 1,600 jobs.

ony Bill, Co-op Area Manager, said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. We are investing in our people, stores, products and prices and have the ambition for our stores to be at the heart of local life

