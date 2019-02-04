North West business school expansion begins

A ground-breaking ceremony has taken place as construction begins on a state-of-the-art extension for Lancaster University Management School.

The £18.8m contract has been awarded to north west contractor John Turner Construction Group.

It will complete the new five storey building for the start of the 2020/21 academic year.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Mark E. Smith said: “Our globally-leading Management School is home to a thriving international community – one that continues to grow year on year. This significant investment will provide state of the art facilities to complement the first class teaching and world-renowned research that we are proud to offer our students.”

The 5,667m2 building, will have three lecture theatres, collaboration space, a reception, multiple offices and an executive teaching suite.