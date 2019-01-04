New trains tested but rail disruption begins

Fylde coast rail passengers are being advised to plan their journeys from tomorrow as the final phase of work to upgrade railway drainage between Preston and Blackpool takes place over the next seven Sundays.

Buses will replace trains between Preston and both Blackpool North and Blackpool South stations.

One of the new Class 195 diesels, photographed by Michael Whittaker

Network Rail engineers will be completing two major drainage upgrades in the Poulton and Kirkham and Wesham station areas to help make the railway more reliable.

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: “I’m sure our customers will be frustrated with more engineering work, but I’d like to thank them for their continued patience. I urge all customers to plan carefully for weekend travel to and from Blackpool while the work is taking place.”

Work will also be carried out to fit exterior cladding panels on Kirkham and Wesham station’s two new lifts.

Meanwhile, Northern’s new Spanish built diesel six car Class 195 has been tested on the tracks this week. The long promised new trains are set to improve passengers journeys.