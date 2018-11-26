New owners for Poulton town centre store

A Poulton town centre store has been sold.

The Market Place Convenience Store has been sold by Claire Taylor who said after three years of ownership she wished to pursue business interests outside the retail sector.

She said: “We are really pleased with the sale and wish the new buyer every success for the future. We hope the store goes from strength to strength.”

New owner is Alvappillai Iyngaran, a garage forecourt operator looking to move into the convenience retail sector.

He said: “I’m excited to take ownership. It’s in a great location with lots of potential to develop the business.”

The sale was via Christie & Co and the asking price was £99,950.

Ashley Cobban, business agent at Christie & Co handled the sale and said: “It’s great to have found an enthusiastic and committed new operator for Market Place Convenience Store.

"Occupying a prime high street site, it’s an important part of the retail landscape within Poulton-le-Fylde and as such, it has come to be relied upon by the local community. We look forward to seeing the business thrive under new ownership in the years to come.”