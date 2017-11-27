New name for Blackpool business centres

Two of Blackpool’s business centres have had a rebrand and are now under new management as part of a UK-wide merger.

The centres on Sycamore Industrial Estate and Blackpool Business Park at Squires Gate have been rebranded from the previous Evans Easyspace to Flexspace.

Lee Maytum, managing director of Flexspace, said: “At the start of 2017 we started to merge 50 Evans Easyspace centres across the UK into an existing portfolio of eight Flexspace centres.

The rebrand to Flexspace is, in fact, one of the final steps of the merger. The past six months have been focussed on ensuring each of the new Flexspace centres benefits from improved data connectivity, telecoms, customer service and much more.”

Lindsay Clarke, regional manager of Flexspace in Blackpool, said: “Along with the rebrand from Evans Easyspace to Flexspace we will be providing a more personal service to tenants across the town.

"Starting up or managing a small business is a challenge; as Flexspace and with our new management, we’re set up to provide support to business owners as and when they need it.”