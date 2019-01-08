New leaders for Blackpool's credit union

Blackpool’s credit union has new leaders.

CLEVR Money, which also acts as the credit union in the Preston area, has welcomed back Anthony Brookes who is the new Business Development and Collection Manager at its Birley Street office in the resort.

Previously a loans officer for seven years, Anthony has returned to the not-for-profit business after three years away.

nwhile, Jackie Colebourne, who was the first member of staff, has been appointed Governance and Administration Manager.

Between them, they will head the operation and aim to increase the number of people helped with fair and affordable loans in the Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre and Preston areas. They have taken over from Mike Barry who left in November.

Jackie said: “With interest rates set at a fair level and capped by the government, we provide members with an ethical alternative to the sky-high interest rates of the doorstep and payday lenders, and a genuine option for those excluded by the banks.”