New Fylde coast beauty shop is a family affair

Beauty is more than skin deep, in fact it must run in the family as a new business in Poulton is aiming to prove.

Atelier House of Beauty has been opened on Blackpool Old Road by mum and daughter team Aleesha Areety and Donna James.

Atelier House of Beauty on Blackpool Old Road, Poulton

The new salon has taken the place of the former Cake Creations shop and after extensive renovations has now had its official opening.

Aleesha said they are now looking to grow their team to offer the full range of services.

She said: "We took over the premises just before Christmas and have completely refurbished it. It was hard work but really rewarding.

"We have gone for bold geometrics and black and white stripes and a flower wall. It's very Instagrammable.

"The downstairs is huge and goes far back. We have two beauty rooms and the rest is open plan.

"We are both specialising in nails and I do lashes and we are now hoping to get some other girls in to extend the range including facials, make up, hair-ups to create a one stop shop for beauty in Poulton."

The former Baines and Myerscough student had trained and been working in another salon but had always had a dream of opening her own.

She said: "I had a horse for 15 years and so I went to Myerscough College to train as a horse physiotherapist. But then I worked at a salon doing nails and loved the atmosphere and work so much that I decided to carry on in beauty.

"Mum saw this premises and came to view it and thought it would be ideal. It has been renovated to a very high standard.

"Now my aim is to, not only generate clientele of all ages within the community, but also more importantly, to create jobs for people either qualified or in training within the beauty industry, or those looking for a change of career."