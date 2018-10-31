New chief at Fylde energy consultancy

Fylde-based energy consultancy Inenco has appointed a new chief executive officer.

It said Richard Harrison will lead the delivery of the company’s ambitious transformation agenda.

A statement said that after 50 years in the business, Inenco recognised the value of investing in technology and talent to ensure that it could continue to lead the way for many years to come.

Having a depth of business transformation experience in a range of sectors, Richard joins Inenco from Help Link Ltd where he was instrumental in reforming the quality of service delivery and turning around the financial footing of the organisation ahead of integrating the business into HomeServe.

He will focus on driving the ongoing delivery of the Ballam Road firm’s strategy to put client service at the heart of our business, underpinned by great people and world class technology.

Richard said: “I’m delighted to be joining Inenco at this stage in their development. It’s an exciting market to be in, with great opportunities for the business. I look forward to helping Inenco to remain at the forefront of innovation and client service excellence.”