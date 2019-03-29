New Blackpool watering hole set to be the coolest - bar none

A new bar on the Promenade looks set to be the coolest place to be in Blackpool this summer.

That is because the establishment set to open where the former Jokerz Bar and Bier Kellar used to be will have a temperature of around -10C.

Even the glasses are made of ice

And the walls, furniture the bar itself and even the glasses will be made of ice.

Ice bars are becoming popular in the big cities with London following in the footsteps of Copenhagen and Amsterdam opening the chilly watering holes.

Now after an investment of around £100,000, Blackpool is to get its own and manager Luke Foran says it is a prefect fit for the resort.

He said: “This is something new for Blackpool and aimed at the visitors, but we are already getting lots of interest from locals and the bookings are flying in.”

Blackpool's ice bar will be in the Promenade building once occupied by The Bier Kellar and Jokerz

He said the new bar would have a normal warm bar with the freezing cold bar at the back where people can book in and get tokens for half an hour of arctic style drinking.

Those heading into the deep freeze will be given hats coats and gloves to withstand the chill.

“But it is going to be family orientated, except on Friday and Saturday nights when we will cater for visitors.

“We will be serving a range of premium beers, soft drinks and slushies and we will have a burger shack and ice cream station.

“It is such a good opportunity and something new for Blackpool. This site has been used for a variety of bars in the past, but this will be in a different class.”

The new bar is due to open on April 5 and Luke said it will create around 10 new jobs for local people.