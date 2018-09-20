New Blackpool business aims to get the party started

A Blackpool man is to launch his events company in the resort with a charity club night.

Leon Wilding, 25, has founded Mr Venue Pro with plans to organise events for companies and organisations across the county.

Leon said: “I have a catalogue of contacts and preferred vendors and after years of working in the club world I know a lot of DJs.

“I wanted to start off by doing something positive so I am organising an evening filled with amazing music from awesome DJ’s at VYbe in Abingdon Street. It will feature DJs Cal and Chum, Greigless, Tim McEvoy and Jordan Brown among others.

"The aim is to raise money for Rethink Mental Illness, which works to help those experiencing mental health issues.

“I used to be a nine to five career person but have anxiety and depression which made it difficult. So I am focussing on what I am best at. I have always enjoyed getting people together and a lot of my DJ friends are helping with this night.

"Mental illness affects one in four people in Britain.”

He said his goal was to bring more events to Blackpool and boost the visitor economy.