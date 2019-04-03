New Blackpool bar aims to tap in to real ale revolution

Many of the best business ideas have come together over a fine pint of ale, and this latest venture for Blackpool is no exception.

A new microbar specialising in real ale and gin is in the process of being built in Birley Street.

Work is going on to convert the former Via Vento cafe into Imbibe Tap Room

Imbibe Tap Room is the brainchild of Antony Pye who is now in the process of fitting out the new venue.

The bar is due to open next weekend with a range of craft beers and ales plus around 50 gins and spirits.

Antony, who also has a legal services business, said: “There has been a lot of change in the pubs industry in recent years, so many things have changed, so many businesses have closed down. You have to move with the times.

“Craft beers have become so much more popular and even the big breweries have started their own micro-breweries.

“I was looking for the right venue, Via Veneto was a well known and well loved cafe in Blackpool, but things move on. Blackpool itself has changed massively and for the better.

“When it became available I knew it was the right time, like many ideas it started in a discussion over a pint.

“We have given the building a total change. I started on the project in October and we have had some set-backs out of our control but we are getting there now.

“I have gone for an industrial feel, wood and steel, with some quirky features. We even have a clock in the roof.”

He said the business would support around eight jobs, open 9am to midnight seven days a week and would also have live music on Saturdays, but a quiet feel the rest of the week aimed mainly at the 30 plus age group.