National success for Blackpool construction firm

The company behind the £8.5m hotel being built on South Promenade has won a national construction award.

Create Construction is celebrating after scooping the National SME of the Year award, at the Constructing Excellence Awards, which took place in London.

More than 800 guests attended The National Awards at The London Marriot Hotel, to hear the accomplishments of the nine regional winners, celebrating the “best of the best” in the construction industry.

This year, the judges said they saw great potential in Whitehills-based Create Construction and awarded the team the coveted SME of the Year Award 2017.

Judges were looking for “an exemplary organisation, with 249 or less employees and with turnover less than £42m.”

They added that they were impressed with Create’s ability negotiate all its workload with a number of long standing, repeat business clients, together with its bespoke service offering which had set it apart from its competitors within the construction industry.

The national title follows on from Create’s win the in the regional North West Construction Industry Awards earlier this year.

Paul Mathison, CEO of Create Group said: “What an amazing team we have at Create Construction. This is due reward for all of the hard work that each member puts in. This is an amazing achievement to have won the award in one of the toughest categories. It is an honour to be recognised by the industry in this way.”

Create Construction, is part of the Create Group and it provides a specialist construction service to a UK wide client base.

With project values ranging from £5m to £25m Create Construction works primarily in the Student Accommodation and Hotel Sectors.

Earlier this year it picked up two six-figure contracts to create new flats for universities in Cardiff and Exeter worth a total of £12m.

It is currently building the new 130 bedroom Hamptons by Hilton hotel on the site of the former eyesore Palm Beach and Bourne Hotels on South Promenade.