MP unveils ambitious plan to create tram loop on Fylde Coast

An ambitious multi-million pound plan to extend the tram system right across the Fylde coast has been put forward.

The scheme, which has been costed by a potential operator, has been submitted to the Government for consideration by Blackpool North MP Paul Maynard.

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard

It would involve using the mothballed rail line track bed between Fleetwood and Poulton for trams and converting the Kirkham to Blackpool South line from trains to trams too.

Those moves would be controversial as heritage rail group Poulton and Wyre Railway Society is fighting to return trains to the Fleetwood to Poulton stretch and Northern Rail currently operates trains on the Blackpool South line.

But Mr Maynard said extending the trams would provide a more frequent service – every 10 minutes – to connect with the trains services at Kirkham and Poulton.

The plan would see towns across the Fylde coast linked to the light rail system as part of a new Fylde Loop, opening up new connection opportunities with the national rail network, and tackling systemic road congestion across the Fylde.

said electric powered tramways would be a cheaper option than restoring trains to the Fleetwood Poulton line and cheaper than building a passing loop on the Blackpool South line – which is currently being looked into by rail chiefs.

The scheme, he added, could bring huge benefits to communities such as Thornton and Burn Naze as well as serving the recently created Enterprise Zone at Hillhouse.

He said it could potentially see trams running every 10 minutes to Poulton and Kirkham which would be more frequent than the one an hour on the Blackpool South line or even every half hour if a new passing loop was built on that line.

The Conservative MP said: “This is an ambitious vision to reconnect communities who have not been part of our railway system for decades.

“In many places tracks, stations and level crossings remain but they have been silent for as long as many can remember.

“This is about re-connecting those communities, serving new markets and getting more people on the Fylde coast on the move.

“One of Blackpool’s unrivalled success stories is its tramway. In the last decade we’ve seen it develop from heritage attraction to a modern light rail system.

“Passenger numbers are booming and the line delivers real connectivity for local people.

“This is truly a golden age for the tram on the Fylde Coast and I’m determined to build on that success.”

Blackpool Council is currently constructing an extension to the tram system from the Promenade to Blackpool North station to link the tourist areas with the main point of arrival for trains to the resort.

While Mr Maynard’s scheme would be expensive, potentially costing hundreds of millions of pounds, as a former rail minister he said it was a possibility and deliverable and would help reduce the massive road congestion parts of the coast currently suffer.

He added: “As the Minister with responsibility for Light Rail between 2016-2018, I saw the expansion of tram networks in places as far apart as Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham. Tram use is booming across the country, and the Fylde shouldn’t feel left out of the loop.”

But he acknowledged there would be difficulties to overcome before the plan could be approved.

He said: “I know how hard the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society has been working.

“I believe these two schemes can sit side-by-side, the best of the past alongside the latest technology, benefiting both.

“I believe this can help deliver a better and more frequent service for passengers as part of a Fylde-coast-wide light rail system, delivering new travel opportunities and greener-cleaner journeys.”

Paul Nettleton from the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Rail Users Association said his initial reaction was one of interest, but added that the devil would be in the detail of the scheme.

He said he would be meeting Paul Maynard to discuss it in detail early in February.

He said: “Overall it would be a good idea to extend the trams but we would all need to see the fine print.

“The idea to convert the Blackpool South line from trains to trams would not find favour with us at the moment because it would involve a change of mode for passengers.

“If trams were extended through to Kirkham, as suggested, it would still involve a change of mode.

“Back in the bad old days, in the 1980’s, British Rail operated a shuttle service from Blackpool South to Kirkham, which regular commuters loathed.

“So, in other words, if they were travelling to Manchester, they would change at Kirkham and dependant on which service they caught from there, they could also end up having to change at Preston as well.

“At Kirkham there would also be the problem of the overhead 25,000 volt wires too.

“It would also mean a loss of revenue to Northern.”

But he added that some campaigners on the Fylde coast were likely to oppose any plan to introduce a passing loop on the Blackpool South line too.

He said: “I know that the Trams to Lytham group would not be happy about the passing loop to be made and exclude the possibility of extending trams to the area.”

He said on the Fleetwood to Poulton stretch of the proposed tramway there might also be issues.

He added: “I know the Poulton and Wyre Railway Society is doing its level best to run a heritage rail line there.

“If trams and heritage trains could run in parallel that would be fine. But if the tramway had to take over that I think it would be very unfair. However, there could be room to do both.”

He added that a report into options on the Blackpool South line three years ago concluded that the best option on a cost benefit ratio calculation was for heavy rail rather than trams to improve the services.