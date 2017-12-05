MP's praise for Blackpool small businesses

Small businesses in Blackpool were praised for variety and creativity on Small Business Saturday by MP Gordon Marsden.

Now in its fifth year, Small Business Saturday is a key date in his diary – this year he visited an independent trampoline park, a guitar shop and two coffee shops – one in South Shore and the other in the town centre.

As a Shadow Minister, the Blackpool South MP was part of Chuka Umunna’s frontbench Business team which was instrumental in kick starting the initiative to boost trade for small businesses when it was launched in the UK in 2013.

He started the day at the Ascent Trampoline Park on Cornford Road with Clifton councillor Luke Taylor, who backed the business when it opened 16 months ago. Gordon and Luke met manager Dale Pace, who showed them around the facilities which, apart from the trampolines, have a number of other stations testing agility and strength.

Gordon said: “It’s great to have this set of facilities here where Ascent also can cater for sessions for community groups, and also schools – trampolining is one of the physical activities included we were told in the National Curriculum.”

Gordon then joined Squires Gate councillor Alistair Humphreys on a visit to Darren Matthews, who has set up Just Guitars – a specialist shop on Highfield Road.

As well as selling and repairing instruments, he teaches and is making his own handmade guitars.

Gordon said: “Darren’s love of guitars has taken him all over the world and he is now sharing his experience here in Blackpool was really impressed with the design and craftsmanship he has put into them and the bespoke wooden ones individually crafted are works of art.”

They then joined friends Ann Mortimer and Judith Costello at nearby Buttermilk for coffee and homemade cake. They met owner Helen Ward who has run the business for two years with her mum Kathleen. Gordon said: “As soon as you walk through the door there was a wonderful homely atmosphere at Buttermilk.”

He ended the day in the town centre at Shaw’s Cafe Bar on Clifton Street with work by local artist Robin Ross and photographers Kate Yates and Dawn Mander. He saw Robin’s exhibition “21 Days”, a range of screen prints based on being an artist in residence in Lisbon.

"The range of originality and creativity shown both by the businesses I’ve visited for Small Business Saturday along with the work Geoff Reeves and his colleagues at the Council are doing with Get Started to encourage hundreds of start-ups in the town, testifies to how important and positive this is in nurturing local talent contributing to the town's economy.

He added: “I will continue to champion small businesses - across Blackpool having run one myself before I became an MP.”