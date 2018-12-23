More works planned for Preston to Blackpool railway line on Sundays in 2019

More works are planned for the Preston to Blackpool railway line over the next two months.

Network Rail has announced details of more works on the Preston to Blackpool line, which will take place overnight on Sundays throughout January and into February.

The work will involve re-railing sections of track and replacing sleepers on both sets of track.

The first tranche of works will take place in the Ashton-on-Ribble and Lea areas of Preston, and people living near the tracks are warned of possible noise and brights lights during the overnight works.

The works begin on Sunday, January 6 just after midnight and will continue until the early hours of Monday, January 7.

More works will take place on subsequent Sunday nights until February 18.

Passengers travelling on the route have already been warned that all services will be cancelled and replaced with buses between Blackpool and Preston on Sundays until February 17.

The Preston to Blackpool line was completely closed for three months last year for electrification works.