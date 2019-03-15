Mode Lytham: Here's everything we know about the £1m transformation of Wok’s Cooking restaurant in Lytham Piazza

Here's the latest on the £1m transformation to bring '21st century accommodation' to Lytham Plazza.

What’s happening?

The former Wok’s Cooking restaurant in Lytham Piazza is being converted into Mode Lytham: The Place to Stay, a sister hotel to Mode on St Annes seafront.

When will it open?

The £1m transformation will brings 10 new jobs and offer 16 rooms on a room-only basis. It is set to open in May.

How will it compare to its sister hotel in St Annes and who is it targeted at?

Andrew Whitaker, who has owned the Mode Hotel, St Annes for three years, said: “It will replicate the first Mode’s high-quality focus, but differentiate itself by being a room-only boutique-style stayover accommodation – a stay-over option for weekend leisure-seekers as well as businesspeople needing somewhere to stay on weekdays. It will also cater for the on-trend friends-and-family visitor catching up with relatives in the area. In short, it will be a 21st century accommodation option, built around the 21st century customer.”

What will it mean for Lytham business?

With the new hotel offering room-only accommodation, Mr Whitaker is already seeking collaborations with the town’s cafés and restaurants, many of which are just yards from the development. He added: “We have chosen to go down a room-only route to keep the price affordable and encourage visitors to eat out and enjoy Lytham’s many restaurants and bars. When there is so much to enjoy on the doorstep, we do not wish to provide guests with meals they do not want, or get them up early for breakfast, when they might wish to relax and slumber.

What has the reaction been?

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has backed the development saying: “Projects like this are just what Lytham needs.”