McDonald’s restaurant plans for Cleveleys rejected

Controversial plans to build a two-storey fast food restaurant in Cleveleys have been thrown out.

Planners at Wyre Council today unanimously rejected the proposals by McDonald’s to build the outlet on the site of the Morrisons store, off the junction between Amounderness Way and Victoria Road West.

Protesters make a point in their opposition to a proposed new McDonald's restaurant in Cleveleys

Opponents of the store addressed the meeting and spoke about their concerns over anti-social behaviour, light and noise pollution and road issues.

But a key complaint was that the site was simply too close to people’s homes, which was agreed by councillors as a reason to reject the plans.

This morning protesters staged a placard-waving demonstration at the site when councillors made a visit to the site.

One of those campaigners, David Taylor, who also spoke at the planning meeting, said after the result: “We’re delighted councillors have rejected it.

“You may be able to solve noise and light issues, flooding problems or even anti-social behaviour, but if houses are too near you can’t knock down houses, can you?

“It was a really good decision.”