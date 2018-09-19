Market cancelled due to expected windy weather

Cleveleys market has fallen foul of the expected high winds on Wednesday.

An amber warning has been issued by the Met Office for the North West as Storm Ali bears down on the coast.

It is expected to bring a very windy spell of weather with gusts of 65-75 mph inland.

A Wyre Borough Council spokesman said: "Due to the forecast of high winds today the Cleveleys Market is unfortunately cancelled, however we hope it will be back up and running as usual next week in the new location of Derby Road West Car park."

