Manufacturers call for tariff free trade

New research by EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, shows that over four fifths of manufacturers in the North West believe it important that Brexit negotiations ensure there are no tariffs on EU goods, and that full access to the single market is retained.

With just six months to go until Britain leaves the EU, three quarters of North West manufacturers say that they are currently not prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

Almost half of companies say they are not prepared and will not be preparing for what would happen if the Government fails to strike an agreement.

The EEF-commissioned ComRes survey of 500 manufacturing business decision makers nationally, including 61 in the North West, finds that one is six manufacturers business decision makers say business would become untenable for them if the UK reverted to WTO tariffs, increased border checks on people and increased checks on goods at the border.

Manufacturers are clear on priorities for the negotiations, with 58 per cent highlighting the need to retain no tariff trade with the EU, and half (50 per cent) wanting full access to the single market.