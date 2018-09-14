Manufacturers and engineers sought for business survey

Manufacturing and engineering firms in Lancashire are being encouraged to take part in an influential national survey to help reveal a detailed picture of what’s happening in the sector.

Lancashire accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley is keen for as many local businesses as possible to take part in the seventh annual MHA Manufacturing and Engineering Survey.

The survey is supported by Lloyds Bank, the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and the Future of British Manufacturing initiative.

Ginni Cooper, head of the manufacturing and engineering team at MHA Moore and Smalley, (pictured) said: “The results of the survey are used to help specialist manufacturing advisers and government to understand the unique opportunities and challenges the sector is facing.

We’re really keen for North West businesses to be represented in this national survey so that we get an accurate overall picture of what’s happening.”

The survey can be accessed via the MHA Moore and Smalley website.

The findings will be revealed early next year.