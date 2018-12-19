Manchester Airport Group buys Blackpool parking specialist

A Blackpool online parking specialist has been snapped up by the Manchester Airport Group.

MAG, is the UK’s largest airport group and owned by the local authorities in Greater Manchester, has acquired SkyParkSecure for an undisclosed sum.

SkyParkSecure, trading from the domain SkyParkSecure.com, is a price comparison and booking agent based in Newton Road.

It allows customers to compare and book more than 300 parking options across 28 UK airports. In 2017 SkyParkSecure generated revenues of £2.2m.

The SkyParkSecure business and its team of people will join MAG, and integrate into MAG’s Airport Services division, alongside the group’s technology division MAG-O, which aims to enhance the end-to-end airport experience for passengers using MAG airports.

Bosses said the SkyParkSecure business will improve MAG’s distribution capabilities via national online channels, something its own experts in its MAG-O division are also focusing on.

SkyParkSecure was one of the first companies of its kind to offer independent customer reviews of car park products, and the first to send mobile parking confirmations.

In 2015, it launched its “SkyParkSecure Business Portal”, allowing large businesses to book, manage and save money on corporate airport parking bookings.

The acquisition of SkyParkSecure will allow MAG to improve further its technology capabilities and rationalise costs in distributing parking products through greater scale in sales channels.

Dean Pailing, co-founder and managing director of SkyParkSecure, will join MAG following the acquisition.

Andrew Harrison, chief executive of airport services, at MAG, said: “SkyParkSecure is another great acquisition for MAG’s Airport Services division.

"We have enjoyed a great relationship with Dean and the SkyParkSecure team having traded closely with them for a number of years. They will add unbeatable expertise, tech and vision to our existing talent.”

Dean Pailing, Founder of SkyParkSecure, added: “Having spent the last twelve years building the SkyParkSecure brand and a base of over 2 million loyal customers, we’re delighted that our business has been acquired by MAG and that we will now have the opportunity to take both businesses to the next level in the online airport parking sector.

“This is an exciting time for our customers, as this relationship will enable us to provide a greater level of care and service, as well as increase our service offerings going forward.”