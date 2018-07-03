Manager team joins new Blackpool hotel

One of Blackpool’s newest hotels has confirmed the appointment of its general manager.

Beverley Smith is the manager of the new Hampton by Hilton hotel in Blackpool after it officially opened its doors last month.

Boasting a wealth of experience throughout the industry, Beverley most recently worked as general manager at IHG Manchester East and has also worked in senior roles at Travelodge.

The hotel has made another key appointment with Stacey deRome joining as sales manager. Local to Blackpool, Stacey previously worked for Marriott Hotels as events and sales manager and has also held roles at Revolution Blackpool and Ribby Hall Village.

Gill Mathison, director of Create Group, which owns the hotel and is responsible for renovating the site, said: “I’m delighted to confirm two high profile appointments for the hotel.

“The duo complete the senior management team and they come with a wealth of experience in the industry. We’re sure that their qualities will help make Hampton by Hilton Blackpool the best hotel in the resort.”