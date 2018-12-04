Lytham shops to stay open late for the first time

A host of shops in Lytham will be open late on Thursday night after a trio of business owners decided to take matters into their own hands and arrange a late night festive shopping evening .

Christine Chisholm of Heart of the Home, Julie Moores of Hidden Gem and Megan McClelland of Tin Snail, all on Clifton Street, have been delighted with the take-up after they called on local stores to take part.

Christine Chisholm, of Heart of the Home, and Julie Moores of Hidden Gem in Lytham look forward to opening for festive late-night shopping

More than 30 shops and cafes will be staying up until 8pm to encourage the idea of shopping locally.

Julie said: “I honestly believe we have the best Christmas shopping in the North West – there really is nowhere like Lytham.

“It is fantastic for individual branded fashion and so nice to shop somewhere that is not the same old retailers you get in big shopping centres.”

One of the first shops to sign up to the initiative was Room, which offers a range of clothing and homeware.

Manager Claire Entwistle reckons Lytham has a unique feel and hopes more residents will do their Christmas shopping locally this year.

She said: “You get a really good selection in Lytham that you will find hard to find elsewhere.”

Many of the shops are expected to have special offers, including raffles and goody bags, available.

Christine said: “We are aware that late night Christmas shopping events have been tried in Lytham in the past, with little success, which is why we are choosing to do just one this year. We look forward to welcoming lots of people.”