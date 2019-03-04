Lytham lofts firm earns national nomination

Lytham-based Access4Lofts has been shortlisted for the Emerging Franchisor of the Year Award at the bfa HSBC Franchise Awards, to be held at the Vox, Birmingham, on June 27.

The company installs loft hatches, loft ladders, boarding, lighting and insulation so that customers can utilise their loft space for storage, without the vast expense of a loft conversion. They began franchising in 2015.

Chief executive Graham Ormesher said: “We learnt a lot from our pilot operation and we knew some significant improvements were in order.

"Our original marketing and admin system were not robust enough to cope with the growth we had planned. As we had all been involved in running an Access4Lofts business in the past, we had experienced first-hand the stresses and strains that running your own business brings.”

The company decided to tackle all the ‘pains’ a potential franchisee could face and implement a solution to each.

Pip Wilkins, CEO of the British Franchising Association said: “Access4Lofts presented an exceptionally strong business model and growth plan.”